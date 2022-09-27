Cal-Maine Foods GAAP EPS of $2.57 beats by $0.02, revenue of $658.34M beats by $40.94M
Sep. 27, 2022 4:07 PM ETCal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cal-Maine Foods press release (NASDAQ:CALM): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $2.57 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $658.34M (+102.6% Y/Y) beats by $40.94M.
- First quarter gross profit margin of 33.0%
- Announces first quarter fiscal 2023 cash dividend of $0.85 per share.
- “Egg prices continued to move higher during the quarter as supply tightened due to the impact of the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak and good customer demand for conventional eggs. Conventional egg net average selling price per dozen increased to $2.368 compared with $0.990 a year ago, and both conventional and specialty egg revenue reached record levels for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Net average selling price for specialty eggs rose 12.2% to $2.101 per dozen, compared with $1.872 per dozen for the first quarter of 2022. We saw our highest ever quarterly sales of specialty eggs of $200.8 million, or 31.8 % of total shell egg revenue. Specialty dozens sold were 34.7% of total dozens sold compared with 27.8% in the prior-year period.” said Max Bowman, CFO.
- Shares -5.85%.
