Aytu BioScience GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.12, revenue of $27.45M beats by $1.95M

Sep. 27, 2022 4:12 PM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Aytu BioScience press release (NASDAQ:AYTU): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $27.45M (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.95M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 were $19.4 million.
  • Subsequent to the end of the year, the Company raised $10.0 million in gross proceeds in a registered public offering.
  • Prescription segment Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $1.1 million, while Consumer Health was $(2.1) million resulting in a combined Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.0) million for the Company's commercial business. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $(5.5) million for the Prescription segment and $(2.7) million for the Consumer Health segment in Q4 2021, resulting in a combined Adjusted EBITDA of $(8.2) million for the Company's commercial business.
  • Shares +5.26%.

