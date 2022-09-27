Cayman Islands based Consolidated Water says no damage from passage of Hurricane Ian
Sep. 27, 2022 4:21 PM ETConsolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) on Tuesday said its property and equipment sustained no damage after Hurricane Ian passed within 95 miles of Grand Cayman.
- The developer and operator of water supply and treatment plants, which is based in the capital of the Cayman Islands, said Grand Cayman experienced some minor coastal flooding and wave damage.
- Based on the hurricane’s current projected path, the company does not expect it to have any material impact on its other operations, CWCO said in a statement.
- Consolidated Water (CWCO) stock earlier closed -3.4% at $16.21.
