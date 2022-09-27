Cayman Islands based Consolidated Water says no damage from passage of Hurricane Ian

Sep. 27, 2022 4:21 PM ETConsolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) on Tuesday said its property and equipment sustained no damage after Hurricane Ian passed within 95 miles of Grand Cayman.
  • The developer and operator of water supply and treatment plants, which is based in the capital of the Cayman Islands, said Grand Cayman experienced some minor coastal flooding and wave damage.
  • Based on the hurricane’s current projected path, the company does not expect it to have any material impact on its other operations, CWCO said in a statement.
  • Consolidated Water (CWCO) stock earlier closed -3.4% at $16.21.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.