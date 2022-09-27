iPower GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.09, revenue of $22.1M beats by $1.1M

Sep. 27, 2022
  • iPower press release (NASDAQ:IPW): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $22.1M (+50.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.

  • Fiscal 2022 Results vs. Fiscal 2021

  • Total revenue increased 47% to $79.4 million vs 78.30M Consensus

  • Gross profit increased 46% to $33.2 million.

  • As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 41.8% compared to 42.2%.

  • Net income increased significantly to $1.5 million or $0.05 vs 0.14 Consensus per share compared to a net loss of $0.8 million or $(0.04) per share.

