iPower GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.09, revenue of $22.1M beats by $1.1M
Sep. 27, 2022 4:41 PM ETiPower Inc. (IPW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- iPower press release (NASDAQ:IPW): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $22.1M (+50.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.
Fiscal 2022 Results vs. Fiscal 2021
Total revenue increased 47% to $79.4 million vs 78.30M Consensus
Gross profit increased 46% to $33.2 million.
As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 41.8% compared to 42.2%.
-
Net income increased significantly to $1.5 million or $0.05 vs 0.14 Consensus per share compared to a net loss of $0.8 million or $(0.04) per share.
