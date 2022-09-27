Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF falls 11th day, longest losing streak after COVID-19

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) on Tuesday fell for the 11th straight day, the longest losing streak since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, whose holdings include large-cap industrial stocks, edged downward by 0.3% to close at $83.58 a share.

The fund hadn’t had an 11-day losing streak since February 2020, when the World Health Organization named the contagious disease caused by a new coronavirus as COVID-19. After hitting a then-record high that month, U.S. stocks collapsed on investor fears about the fast-spreading contagion.

This time around, investors are grappling with economic uncertainties, war in Europe and rising interest rates. Faced with a 40-year high in inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised the cost of borrowing to a 14-year high.