Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF falls 11th day, longest losing streak after COVID-19

Sep. 27, 2022 4:47 PM ETIndustrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)GE, BA, UPS, CAT, LMT, NOC, UNP, DE, HON, RTXBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) on Tuesday fell for the 11th straight day, the longest losing streak since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, whose holdings include large-cap industrial stocks, edged downward by 0.3% to close at $83.58 a share.

The fund hadn’t had an 11-day losing streak since February 2020, when the World Health Organization named the contagious disease caused by a new coronavirus as COVID-19. After hitting a then-record high that month, U.S. stocks collapsed on investor fears about the fast-spreading contagion.

This time around, investors are grappling with economic uncertainties, war in Europe and rising interest rates. Faced with a 40-year high in inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised the cost of borrowing to a 14-year high.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund - Top Holdings
Company (Ticker) Closing price - Sept. 27 % change
United Parcel Service (UPS) $164.77 1.9%
Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) $197.25 -1.8%
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) $81.00 -0.1%
Honeywell International (HON) $170.07 0.0%
Deere & Co. (DE) $335.68 1.0%
Lockheed Martin (LMT) $399.74 -1.9%
Caterpillar (CAT) $162.44 -0.1%
Boeing (BA) $127.51 0.1%
General Electric (GE) $64.47 0.2%
Northrop Grumman (NOC) $474.14 -0.1%

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.