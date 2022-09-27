Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF falls 11th day, longest losing streak after COVID-19
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) on Tuesday fell for the 11th straight day, the longest losing streak since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund, whose holdings include large-cap industrial stocks, edged downward by 0.3% to close at $83.58 a share.
The fund hadn’t had an 11-day losing streak since February 2020, when the World Health Organization named the contagious disease caused by a new coronavirus as COVID-19. After hitting a then-record high that month, U.S. stocks collapsed on investor fears about the fast-spreading contagion.
This time around, investors are grappling with economic uncertainties, war in Europe and rising interest rates. Faced with a 40-year high in inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised the cost of borrowing to a 14-year high.
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund - Top Holdings
|Company (Ticker)
|Closing price - Sept. 27
|% change
|United Parcel Service (UPS)
|$164.77
|1.9%
|Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)
|$197.25
|-1.8%
|Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
|$81.00
|-0.1%
|Honeywell International (HON)
|$170.07
|0.0%
|Deere & Co. (DE)
|$335.68
|1.0%
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|$399.74
|-1.9%
|Caterpillar (CAT)
|$162.44
|-0.1%
|Boeing (BA)
|$127.51
|0.1%
|General Electric (GE)
|$64.47
|0.2%
|Northrop Grumman (NOC)
|$474.14
|-0.1%
