Why did Annaly Capital Management lose momentum today? Volatile bond markets

Sep. 27, 2022 5:01 PM ETNLYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Shares in Annaly Capital Management (NLY), a mortgage REIT,  dropped 5.8% in Tuesday trading as bond prices continue to fall.
  • The stock decline comes as bond markets become more volatile. For example, the 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points in trading on Tuesday. As bond prices fall, yields rise.
  • When releasing Q2 earnings, Annaly (NLY) CEO President David Finkelstein said rate volatility pressured the REIT's book value.
  • The drop also came after Annaly (NLY) recently implemented a 1-for-4 reverse stock split, which took effect on Monday, Sept. 26.

Comments (2)

