Thermo Fisher wins FDA OK of Oncomine Dx Target test to aid in cancer therapy selection
Sep. 27, 2022 5:04 PM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)LLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The US FDA has granted approval to Thermo Fisher Scientific's (NYSE:TMO) Oncomine Dx Target test to help determine which cancer patients may benefit from Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Retevmo (selpercatinib).
- The test is specifically approved for patients with RET-fusion positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, thyroid cancer, and and RET-mutation positive advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
- The Oncomine Dx Target test is a considered a companion diagnostic and next-generation sequencing-based test.
- Oncomine Dx was already approved to determine treatment for those with non-small cell lung cancer and cholangiocarcinoma and various other oncology treatments.
