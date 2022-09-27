Thermo Fisher wins FDA OK of Oncomine Dx Target test to aid in cancer therapy selection

  • The US FDA has granted approval to Thermo Fisher Scientific's (NYSE:TMO) Oncomine Dx Target test to help determine which cancer patients may benefit from Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Retevmo (selpercatinib).
  • The test is specifically approved for patients with RET-fusion positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, thyroid cancer, and and RET-mutation positive advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
  • The Oncomine Dx Target test is a considered a companion diagnostic and next-generation sequencing-based test.
  • Oncomine Dx was already approved to determine treatment for those with non-small cell lung cancer and cholangiocarcinoma and various other oncology treatments.
