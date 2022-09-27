BlackBerry Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $168M beats by $2.2M

  • BlackBerry press release (NYSE:BB): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $168M (-4.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.2M.
  • IoT revenue of $51 million.
  • Cybersecurity revenue of $111 million.
  • Licensing & Other revenue of $6 million.
  • Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 64% and GAAP gross margin was 63%.
  • Cybersecurity billings increased 15% sequentially to $102 million and grew 6% year-over-year in the first half of the fiscal year.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $22 million. GAAP operating loss was $47 million.
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $699 million.
  • Outlook: BlackBerry will discuss its fiscal year 2023 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call.
  • Shares -3.54% AH.

