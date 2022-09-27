Lyft freezes U.S. hiring through end of 2022 - report
Sep. 27, 2022 5:25 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT), UBERBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is freezing all U.S. hiring through the end of the year, the New York Post reports.
- “Like many other companies navigating an uncertain economy, we are pausing hiring for all U.S.-based roles through the end of the year,” a spokeswoman says, according to the report.
- That follows news in May that Lyft and ride-sharing rival Uber (NYSE:UBER) warned that hiring would slow down to address a heavy swing in macroeconomic sentiment.
- Lyft stock (LYFT) is down 68.2% so far in 2022, while Uber stock (UBER) is down 37.3%. (See a chart of each stock vs. the market here.)
