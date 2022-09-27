Frontier Communications, Hain Celestial jump on index changes
Sep. 27, 2022 5:30 PM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR), HAIN, HNGRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) has jumped 6.7% after hours following news that it will join the S&P MidCap 400 index.
- It's moving in to replace the Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), which will get a bump down to the SmallCap 600 index. HAIN is up 5.1% after hours.
- And Hain Celestial is taking the place in the 600 of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR), which is set to be acquired by Patient Square Capital.
- With the vacancy in the SmallCap index, Hain Celestial is considered more reflective of the small-cap market space, S&P Dow Jones Indices says.
- The moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, Oct. 3.
