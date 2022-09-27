Sunnova to deploy distributed energy systems to support California grid needs

Sep. 27, 2022

Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) +3.5% post-market Tuesday after unveiling plans to deploy energy from its aggregated Adaptive Homes to alleviate peak capacity needs in a mostly low to moderate income community within PG&E's (PCG) northern California service area.

Sunnova (NOVA) said its aggregated portfolio of customers with solar+storage systems defers the need for PG&E (PCG) to upgrade distribution infrastructure at certain substations, cost-effectively extending the useful life of that existing grid infrastructure, while accommodating for customer energy demand.

"Our virtual power plant capabilities can be leveraged through a targeted approach to relieve grid stress in focused areas during specific event windows within PG&E's service area," Sunnova's (NOVA) Senior Director of Energy and Grid Services McCrea Dunton said.

Sunnova (NOVA) recently applied to the California Public Utilities Commission to develop a first-of-its-kind solar and storage focused "micro-utility" in California.

