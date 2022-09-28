Repairing and restarting BP's (NYSE:BP) fire damaged Husky Toledo refinery in Ohio may not be completed until early 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

U.S. safety inspectors reportedly are just beginning their inspection of the 150K bbl/day refinery after the fire at its biggest crude unit a week ago killed two BP (BP) employees.

"Based on the seriousness of the incident, the two fatalities and the safety concerns in a restart, it would not surprise me if restart stretches into the next year," RBN Energy's John Auers told Bloomberg, adding that difficulties of restarting in winter and during the holiday season may add complications.

BP (BP) is in the process of selling its 50% stake in the Ohio refinery to joint venture partner Cenovus Energy.