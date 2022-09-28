Sierra Wireless's Securityholders approve acquisition by Semtech Corporation
Sep. 28, 2022 3:57 AM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SW:CA), SWIRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sierra Wireless's (NASDAQ:SWIR) securityholders have approved the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the company by 13548597 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Semtech Corporation.
- The special resolution approving the arrangement was approved by 98.60% of the votes cast by the shareholders of the company present in person, virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting, and 98.69% of the votes cast by Shareholders, holders of options to purchase shares of the company, holders of restricted share units and phantom restricted share units of the company and holders of performance share units of the company.
- The completion of the arrangement is expected to occur in Semtech’s fiscal year 2023.
- Until close, the parties remain separate independent companies.
- Pursuant to the closure of the deal, the shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Global Market.
