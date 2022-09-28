Stifel Financial and Korea Investment & Securities form JV
Sep. 28, 2022 4:06 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Korea Investment & Securities (KIS), a subsidiary of Korea Investment Holdings notifies the formation of a substantial leveraged lending joint venture, SF Credit Partners.
- Concurrently, both firms have entered into a strategic collaboration, by which each firm will build on the other’s broad capabilities and regional market expertise.
- Both the strategic collaboration and the joint venture are subject to pending regulatory approvals.
- KIS provides extensive investment banking, alternative investment, investment management, high-net-worth advisory, and startup support services.
Comments