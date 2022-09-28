Elbit Systems secures $120M contract to supply Hermes 900 UAS to the Royal Thai Navy
Sep. 28, 2022 4:26 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has secured a contract valued at $120M to supply Hermes™ 900 Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems and training capabilities to the Royal Thai Navy.
- The contract will be performed over a three-year period.
- Per the terms, Elbit Systems will provide the Royal Thai Navy with Hermes 900 Maritime UAS featuring maritime radar, Electro Optic payload, Satellite Communication, droppable inflated life rafts and other capabilities.
- The Hermes 900 Maritime UAS is intended to enable the Royal Thai Navy to perform both blue water and littoral missions.
