Sanofi sees positive impact from currency markets on Q3 results

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) said it expects a positive impact on its Q3 results due to movements in the currency markets.

The French drugmaker said its preliminary estimate of currency impact on Q3 2022 sales is about +10% to +11% and about +12% to +13% on Q3 business EPS.

In July, while reporting Q2 results Sanofi had said it expected full year 2022 business EPS to grow ~15% (at Constant exchange rates, or CER), barring unforeseen major adverse events. Applying average July 2022 exchange rates, the positive currency impact on 2022 business EPS was estimated between +7.5% to +8.5%.

The U.S. dollar has been gaining in the inflationary environment while the U.S. Federal Reserve has stepped up to raise rates to curb inflation.

For Toujeo/Lantus (glargine insulin) in China, the company said its Q3 will be the first full quarter impacted by the Volume Based Procurement (VPB) for insulins (implemented in May 2022).

Sanofi added that as disclosed in its Q2 results, it expects total glargine sales to decrease not more than 30% in China in 2022.

In addition, the company noted that the impact from divestments on General Medicines sales in Q3 2022 is expected to be about €35M. Meanwhile, impact from divestments on Q3 CHC (Consumer Healthcare segment) sales is expected to be ~€20M.

Sanofi is scheduled to report its Q3 results on Oct. 28.