European stocks retreated after wobbly day on Wall Street
Sep. 28, 2022 4:40 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
London -1.19%.
Germany -1.19%. Germany October GfK consumer sentiment -42.5 vs -39.0 expected.
France -0.89%. France September consumer confidence 79 vs 80 expected.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.09%, with banks shedding to lead losses while healthcare was the only sector in positive territory, gains.
Switzerland September Credit Suisse investor sentiment -69.2 vs -56.3 prior.
Coming up in the session: US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 23 September at 1100 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 3.98%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 2.29%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 4.49%.
Comments