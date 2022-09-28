European stocks retreated after wobbly day on Wall Street

Sep. 28, 2022 4:40 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -1.19%

Germany -1.19%. Germany October GfK consumer sentiment -42.5 vs -39.0 expected.

France -0.89%. France September consumer confidence 79 vs 80 expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.09%, with banks shedding to lead losses while healthcare was the only sector in positive territory, gains.

Switzerland September Credit Suisse investor sentiment -69.2 vs -56.3 prior.

Coming up in the session: US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 23 September at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 3.98%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 2.29%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 4.49%.

