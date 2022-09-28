Gamida Cell shares slide on pricing ~$20M stock offering

Sep. 28, 2022 5:01 AM ETGamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) has priced a follow-on public offering of 12.91M of its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.55/share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20M.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,935,750 ordinary shares.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about September 30, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents and trading financial assets will be used for commercial readiness activities to support potential launch of omidubicel, if approved; the continued clinical development of its NK product candidates, including GDA-201; and general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier, Gamida Cell shares slide after stock offering.

