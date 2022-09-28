Moderna gets EMA review for Omicron BA.4/BA.5 targeting booster shot for aged 12, above
Sep. 28, 2022 5:35 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) application for conditional marketing authorization of a 50 µg booster dose of the Omicron-containing bivalent COVID booster vaccine mRNA-1273.222 (Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5) in adults 12 years and older.
- Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron BA.4-5 is a next-generation bivalent vaccine that contains 25 µg of mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and 25 µg of a vaccine targeting the Omicron variant BA.4/BA.5, Moderna said in a Sept. 28 press release.
- "Following the recent approval of our BA.1 targeting vaccine in Europe, our BA.4/BA5 Omicron targeting vaccine will now bring a second option to help protect people across Europe as we head into the winter months," said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel.
- MRNA +0.14% to $122.40 premarket Sept. 28
