Ideanomics subsidiary Energica bags ~$2M order for electric motorcycles

Sep. 28, 2022 5:43 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) subsidiary Energica has received its largest single order to date.
  • Under the ~$2M order, Energica will provide 88 EsseEsse9+ electric motorcycles for the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
  • Energica signed an agreement with Indonesian vehicle retail and distribution company, UTOMOCORP. The two companies expect to deliver the bikes to the Indonesian police force in early Nov 2022.
  • The Indonesian National Police will use the Energica motorcycles to escort all international government delegates attending the summit.
  • Indonesia will become the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to operate an electric motorcycle fleet, advancing on its commitment to put 2M EVs by 2025.

