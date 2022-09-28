Smart Share Global extends the existing share repurchase program
Sep. 28, 2022 6:15 AM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) authorized a 12-month extension to its existing share repurchase program through September 27, 2023.
- The share repurchase program was originally approved by the on September 28, 2021, under which the company may repurchase up to $50.0 million of its shares through September 27, 2022.
- As of September 26, 2022, the company had cumulatively repurchased ~$3.7 million of its ADSs under the share repurchase program.
- The company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance.
