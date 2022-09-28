Smart Share Global extends the existing share repurchase program

Sep. 28, 2022 6:15 AM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) authorized a 12-month extension to its existing share repurchase program through September 27, 2023.
  • The share repurchase program was originally approved by the on September 28, 2021, under which the company may repurchase up to $50.0 million of its shares through September 27, 2022.
  • As of September 26, 2022, the company had cumulatively repurchased ~$3.7 million of its ADSs under the share repurchase program.
  • The company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.