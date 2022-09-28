Qutoutiao receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price requirement

Sep. 28, 2022 6:26 AM ETQutoutiao Inc. (QTT)CBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) received Nasdaq notification dated September 26, 2022 for not being in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • The closing bid price of the company’s ADSs was below the minimum bid price of $1.00/share for the last 30 consecutive business days.
  • The company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 27, 2023, to regain compliance.
  • In the event the company does not regain compliance by March 27, 2023, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.
  • As previously announced, the company also received a separate notice from Nasdaq, indicating the company’s deficiency in meeting the continued listing requirement of minimum MVPHS $15M for which the company has until March 13, 2023 to regain compliance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.