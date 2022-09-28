Qutoutiao receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price requirement
Sep. 28, 2022 6:26 AM ETQutoutiao Inc. (QTT)CBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) received Nasdaq notification dated September 26, 2022 for not being in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
- The closing bid price of the company’s ADSs was below the minimum bid price of $1.00/share for the last 30 consecutive business days.
- The company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 27, 2023, to regain compliance.
- In the event the company does not regain compliance by March 27, 2023, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.
- As previously announced, the company also received a separate notice from Nasdaq, indicating the company’s deficiency in meeting the continued listing requirement of minimum MVPHS $15M for which the company has until March 13, 2023 to regain compliance.
