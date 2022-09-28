Thor GAAP EPS of $5.15 beats by $1.30, revenue of $3.82B beats by $120M
Sep. 28, 2022
- Thor press release (NYSE:THO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $5.15 beats by $1.30.
- Revenue of $3.82B (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Consolidated gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 17.5%, a 90 basis point improvement over the comparable prior-year period.
- THOR plans to begin providing annual guidance. Due to the concurrent timing of our annual Dealer Open House and year-end earnings release, the Company will provide its annual guidance for the full-year fiscal 2023 following the conclusion of the Dealer Open House and in conjunction with our first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release.
- During the fourth quarter, the Board of Directors approved an additional authorization for share repurchases of approximately $450 million, raising the total authorization granted by the Board during fiscal 2022 to approximately $700 million.
- Shares +3.12% PM.
