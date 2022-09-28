Gogoro strengthens capital structure with new $345M credit facility
Sep. 28, 2022 6:40 AM ETGogoro Inc. (GGR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) signs a NT$10.7B (~$345M) five-year credit facility agreement, with a two-year extension option, with a group of ten syndicated banks.
- The facility consists of two term loans and one revolving facility that will be used to pay off a current outstanding credit facility, purchase energy cells, support working capital and facilitate Gogoro Network operations in Taiwan.
- Provided the company continues to meet carbon reduction contribution goals, a rate discount is applied.
- "Today we signed a new $345 million syndicated loan that further strengthens our capital structure and cash reserves, and increases our liquidity, enabling us to deploy our business plans more efficiently. The fact that we were able to raise our borrowing capacity and secure favorable terms and borrowing rates in today's credit-cautious environment is validation from our banking partners that they understand and support Gogoro's vision, and our ability to execute." said Bruce Aitken, chief financial officer of Gogoro.
