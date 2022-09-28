Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures cut losses as yields drop following BoE move

Stock index futures point to a mixed open Wednesday, getting some buying interest after longer rates fell from highs after the surprise move from the Bank of England.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) are -0.3%, S&P futures (SPX) are flat and Dow futures (INDU) are +0.1%.

The Bank of England said it would start temporary purchases of long-dated bonds and will also delay quantitative tightening.

Yields on the 10-year Gilt tumbled more than 30 basis points and investors also moved to buy Treasuries, pushing the 10-year yield back from above 4%. The 10-year yield (US10Y) is down 5 basis points to 3.91%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 10 basis points to 4.21%.

Futures had been under pressure overnight following a report that Apple was pulling back from plans to boost iPhone production.

On the economic calendar, August pending home sales arrive shortly after the start of trading. Economists predict a drop of 1.4%.

There will also be a host of Fed speakers at the Community Banking Research Conference, including pre-recorded remarks from Fed chief Jay Powell.

"Everyone understands that the Fed is going to keep raising rates to defeat inflation," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "What is not clear is how exactly the Fed thinks higher rates transmit into lower inflation."