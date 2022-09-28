Sonoco to acquire Skjern Paper in Denmark
Sep. 28, 2022 7:00 AM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sonoco (NYSE:SON) to acquire S.P. Holding, Skjern A/S, a privately owned manufacturer of paper based in Skjern, Denmark for $88M.
- The all-cash transaction is expected to be completed in 4Q22.
- Skjern was founded in 1965 is a leading producer of high-grade paperboard from 100% recycled paper for rigid paper containers, tubes and cores, and other applications.
- The acquisition expands production capacity for customers and Sonoco converting operations throughout Europe and bordering regions.
- In 2022, Skjern is expected to achieve annual sales of $50M and the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to both earnings per share and cash flow.
