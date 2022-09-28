Cognyte Software Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.13, revenue of $81.34M misses by $11.13M

Sep. 28, 2022 7:03 AM ETCognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Cognyte Software press release (NASDAQ:CGNT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $81.34M (-29.9% Y/Y) misses by $11.13M.
  • “Security threats are pervasive, and customers need innovative security solutions to address evolving threats. However, the global economic slowdown is affecting our near-term performance. In the second quarter, our revenue was disappointing, but we are encouraged with bookings coming in higher than revenue and contributing to a substantial increase in backlog,” said Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s Chief Executive Officer.
  • Shares +0.91% PM.

