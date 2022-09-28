MIND Technology secures orders worth $1.3M for high-speed multibeam side scan sonar systems
Sep. 28, 2022 7:09 AM ETMIND Technology, Inc. (MIND)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) subsidiary Klein Marine Systems subsidiary has received additional orders worth $1.3M for its high-speed multibeam side scan sonar systems for delivery to the U.S. Navy.
- These orders are expected to be delivered in this fiscal year.
- "We're pleased to add these new orders to our existing book of business. We see this as further confirmation of the benefits of our multibeam side scan sonar systems in demanding applications. We also think this is an indication of the improving trend within the defense and maritime security markets." said Rob Capps, MIND's President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Earlier in the month the company reported its Q2 results.
