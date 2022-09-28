Vanguard liquidates first ever U.S. listed ETF

Vanguard, the world’s second largest exchange traded fund issuer with more than $7T in assets under management announced that it is liquidating a U.S. listed ETF for the first time ever.

The Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) with its $39.7M AUM will be liquidated in late November. The fund had a near 5-year lifespan as it was launched back in February of 2018.

According to Vanguard, shareholders have the opportunity to sell their shares prior to the ETF delisting from Cboe BZX Exchange. At the close of business on or about November 22, 2022 the remaining ETF assets will be sold, and the proceeds distributed.

Dan Reyes, head of Vanguard Portfolio Review Department stated: "We continue to add new products that have investment merit and meet investors' preferences, change advisors and mandates to improve investor outcomes, and eliminate funds that lack a distinct role in investors' portfolios."

Reyes added: "Despite the ETF's capable advisor and sound approach to factor investing, it has not gained scale since its 2018 debut."

In broader market news, stock indices point to a mixed open Wednesday, getting some buying interest after longer rates fell from highs after the surprise move from the Bank of England.