UiPath stock slips after PT cut by certain analysts; reaffirms 2024 revenue and ARR below estimates
Sep. 28, 2022 7:13 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- During its Investor Day UiPath (NYSE:PATH) reaffirmed previous guidance for UiPath's long-term margin profile and provided 2024 targets of 18% year-over-year growth for both revenue and ARR of $1,185 million and $1,360 million, which are below current consensus estimates for revenue of $1.25 billion and ARR of $1.442 billion.
- Additionally, expects non-GAAP operating margin to expand 300 to 400 basis points year-over-year relative to the mid-point of fiscal year 2023 guidance provided on September 6, 2022.
- Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow lowered the firm's price target on UiPath to $30 from $37.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after attending the company's Forward 5 conference and Investor Day.
- The analyst notes Rob Enslin Co-CEO and Chris Webber both delivered notable updates regarding UiPath's go-to-market strategy, specifically regarding customer segmentation. UiPath's CFO Ashim Gupta also guided to 200bp of operating margin headwind in 2024 versus 2023 from amortization of commissions that is likely to continue through 2026, with tax rates of 30%, Winslow adds.
- Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow lowered the firm's price target on UiPath to $17 from $18 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. UiPath's investor day showed the "broadening platform story" and more detail around the improving go-to-market motion, Lenschow tells investors in a research note.
- The analyst liked the additional color but says management's decision to guide for fiscal 2024 annual recurring revenue at 18% year-over-year, below the consensus of 25%, "will dampen sentiment."
- In Early September, UniPath lowered its fiscal 2023 guidance, prompting investment firm Mizuho to downgrade the stock citing the company's "strategic repositioning."
- Wall Street analysts currently hold a consensus buy rating on UiPath's (PATH) stock, which Seeking Alpha authors give the company's shares a hold rating. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which typically outperforms the stock market, gives UiPath's (PATH) a rating of hold.
- Shares are down 3.65% premarket on Wednesday.
