Mallinckrodt files for FDA approval of inhaled nitric oxide delivery system

Sep. 28, 2022 7:19 AM ETMallinckrodt plc (MNKPF), MNKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

FDA - Food and Drug Administration text on document above brown envelope and stethoscope. Healthcare or medical concept

syahrir maulana

  • Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) (OTCPK:MNKPF) said it filed a 510(k) premarket notification application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking clearance for an inhaled nitric oxide delivery system for INOmax (nitric oxide) gas for inhalation.
  • The company added that INOmax (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, is an FDA-approved treatment for improving oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in term and near-term (>34 weeks gestation) neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure linked with evidence of pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with ventilatory support and other appropriate agents.
  • If cleared, the next-generation inhaled nitric oxide delivery system would be among the dual channel delivery systems, which combine automation, integration and interaction in one device, the company said in a Sept. 28 press release.

