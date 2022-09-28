Mallinckrodt files for FDA approval of inhaled nitric oxide delivery system
- Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) (OTCPK:MNKPF) said it filed a 510(k) premarket notification application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking clearance for an inhaled nitric oxide delivery system for INOmax (nitric oxide) gas for inhalation.
- The company added that INOmax (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, is an FDA-approved treatment for improving oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in term and near-term (>34 weeks gestation) neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure linked with evidence of pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with ventilatory support and other appropriate agents.
- If cleared, the next-generation inhaled nitric oxide delivery system would be among the dual channel delivery systems, which combine automation, integration and interaction in one device, the company said in a Sept. 28 press release.
