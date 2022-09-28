Cineplex looks into reviving merger with Regal following Cineworld bankruptcy: report

Canadian movie theater and family entertainment company Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) (TSX:CGX:CA) has spoken to lenders of bankrupt rival Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ) (OTCPK:CNWGQ) about acquiring its Regal Entertainment franchise, owner of the number 2 movie theater chain in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported.

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) (CGX:CA) has had early talks with Cineworld's (OTCPK:CNNWQ) (OTCPK:CNWGQ) lenders on taking over Regal and in return, giving the lenders debt and stock backed by the deal.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) (APE) is the largest movie theater chain in the U.S. and has approximately 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens around the world.

Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) (CGX:CA) would need a wide swath of lender support for the deal and Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ) (OTCPK:CNWGQ) does not have a clear path after it filed bankruptcy earlier this month, with roughly $5B in debt.

The UK-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas, a move well signaled as the chain wrestled with a debt pile that amounted to $5B and recent box office that has slowed dramatically from a summer spike.

Cineworld and its units enter Chapter 11 with commitments for $1.94B in debtor-in-possession financing, it said.

Cineworld added that it expects to emerge from protection during the first quarter of 2023, and it's "confident that a comprehensive financial restructuring is in the best interests of the Group and its stakeholders, taken as a whole, in the long term."

The Journal added that a deal between the two companies has been tried before, as Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWQ) (OTCPK:CNWGQ) agreed to acquire Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) (CGX:CA) in 2019 for roughly $3B, but then COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global box office and forced the companies to walk away from the deal.

Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) (CGX:CA) is being advised by investment bank Moelis & Co., which is looking to build support for the deal among Cineworld's lenders.

Earlier this month, RBC Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex (CGX:CA) as it saw an attractive entry point following a pullback for the Canadian movie-theater chain's shares.

Seeking Alpha's Jason Aycock contributed to this story.