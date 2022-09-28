Shell buys Nigerian solar provider in first African power deal

Sep. 28, 2022 7:27 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Drone view over a field of solar panels at sunset

Justin Paget

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) made its first power sector acquisition in Africa on Wednesday with the purchase of Nigerian renewable energy provider Daystar Power for an undisclosed sum, Financial Times reports, as Shell expands its global renewables portfolio.

Daystar provides off-grid power to commercial and industrial clients in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Senegal, offering solar and hybrid power solutions with battery storage.

The cash inflow from Shell (SHEL) will help Daystar increase its installed solar capacity to 400 MW by 2025 from 32 MW currently and expand services beyond West Africa to the eastern and southern parts of the continent.

The deal for Daystar is "a fundamental step for Shell in growing our presence in emerging power markets," said Thomas Brostrom, Shell's (SHEL) executive VP for renewable generation.

"Contrary to popular opinion, it looks like a good time to sell Shell, despite its attractive valuation," Manika Premsingh writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.