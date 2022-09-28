Shell (NYSE:SHEL) made its first power sector acquisition in Africa on Wednesday with the purchase of Nigerian renewable energy provider Daystar Power for an undisclosed sum, Financial Times reports, as Shell expands its global renewables portfolio.

Daystar provides off-grid power to commercial and industrial clients in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Senegal, offering solar and hybrid power solutions with battery storage.

The cash inflow from Shell (SHEL) will help Daystar increase its installed solar capacity to 400 MW by 2025 from 32 MW currently and expand services beyond West Africa to the eastern and southern parts of the continent.

The deal for Daystar is "a fundamental step for Shell in growing our presence in emerging power markets," said Thomas Brostrom, Shell's (SHEL) executive VP for renewable generation.

