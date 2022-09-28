OraSure wins $8.6M government contract for next-gen Ebola test
Sep. 28, 2022 7:29 AM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), a developer of diagnostic products, announced Wednesday that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) awarded the company an $8.6M contract to develop a 2nd generation Ebola test.
- OSUR has won the FDA’s de novo authorization for its OraQuick Ebola Rapid Antigen Test, which can generate results within 30 minutes.
- The company said that the new test, based on the company’s OraQuick testing platform, will deliver better sensitivity, higher shelf life, new chemistry, and enhanced automation capabilities compared to the FDA-authorized test.
- “We are proud to partner with BARDA to develop a 2nd generation Ebola test and help prevent the spread of a disease which impacts some of our most vulnerable global communities,” OSUR Chief Executive Lisa Nibauer noted.
