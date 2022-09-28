Parsons secures a $104M contract from the Missile Defense Agency
Sep. 28, 2022 7:36 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has been selected by The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to continue engineering advisory and assistance support for planning, design, and construction through a $104M ceiling-value cost plus fixed fee Technical, Engineering, Advisory, and Management Support (TEAMS)- next facilities lifecycle management contract.
- The contract contains a three-year base period with two option period years, and one six-month option.
- Under this contract, the company will provide advisory and assistance support to MDA’s mission of building sustainable infrastructure systems, updating aging or damaged military facilities, and managing leases under the MDA Real Property Program at U.S. military installations in Virginia, Alaska, Alabama, and California.
