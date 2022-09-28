Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) said Wednesday it reached an agreement with residents from the town of Alis in Peru following the blockade of the main access road to the Yauricocha mine, which had forced the company to suspend operations there last week.

Safety inspections and reviews are underway to support a safe and progressive restart at Yauricocha, but the company does not yet know when the mine will reach its pre-suspension production levels.

Sierra Metals (SMTS) said it will "continue to collaborate with the host communities in its area of influence, in order to promote their development, while supporting long-term, stable operations at the Yauricocha mine."

Sierra Metals (SMTS) recently reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.07/share on revenues of $50M.