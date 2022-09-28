Theravance to purchase $95M of ordinary shares

Sep. 28, 2022 7:49 AM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

American Dollar Sign Standing Over A Financial Graph

hallojulie/iStock via Getty Images

  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), a company focused on respiratory disorders, announced Wednesday a tender offer to purchase $95M of its ordinary shares at a price range of $9.75 – $10.50 per share.
  • The "modified Dutch auction" tender offer is expected to expire at midnight Eastern Time on Nov. 10, 2022. The company intends to find the purchase with cash on hand.
  • Per the terms, TBPH will purchase ~9.0M and ~9.7M of ordinary shares, representing ~13% and ~15% of its outstanding shares, if the offering is fully subscribed at the maximum purchase price of $10.50 and the minimum purchase price of $9.75 per share respectively.
  • The share repurchase comes at a time when TBPH stock has gained ~37% to outperform the broader market over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.

