Bentley Systems, Genesys collaborate to provide 3D mapping capabilities in India
Sep. 28, 2022 7:49 AM ETBentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) notifies that Genesys' 3D City Digital Twin Solution for Urban India - the first city digital twin project launched by any Indian company will be powered by OpenCities 365, Bentley's infrastructure digital twin solution for cities and campuses.
- The massive mapping and surveying project has begun and will capture most of urban India. Genesys previously partnered with Bentley to successfully pilot an earlier digital twin solution that enabled the smart inventory management of telecom infrastructure using Bentley's OpenTower iQ software.
- The solution provided operators with accurate and up-to-date information on planning and installing 5G towers, which saved time as well as the cost of conducting labor-intensive tower inspections.
