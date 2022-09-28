Nephros partners with Donastar and Tractor Beverage to supply and service nationwide fast-casual restaurant operation

Sep. 28, 2022 7:50 AM ETNephros, Inc. (NEPH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) has shipped 3,000 commercial water filters as part of its ongoing annual contract with Donastar Enterprises and Tractor Beverage in service of a national chain of fast-casual restaurants.

  • “Earlier this year we established ourselves as an approved vendor for a national and widely recognized Quick Service Restaurant chain. The completion of this initial delivery is an important milestone in our continuing relationship, and a marker of success for the Nephros commercial water filtration business. The initial results of our partnerships with Donastar and Tractor are indicative of both positive momentum and high potential for additional national contracts. We look forward to developing even greater opportunities as our business relationships progress.” said Andy Astor, President and Chief Executive Officer.

