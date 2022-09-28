Johnson & Johnson names consumer health spinoff 'Kenvue'

Sep. 28, 2022

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) named its planned new consumer health company as Kenvue on Wednesday, marking another step toward its spinoff in 2023.
  • “The new corporate brand comes to life through a compelling purpose, and a timeless visual brand,” the company said.
  • The unit, expected to hold some of JNJ’s well-known brands such as Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, and Band-Aid Brand, will generate sales in more than 100 countries after the separation, the company added.
  • “Unveiling the Kenvue brand is a defining moment for our stakeholders and an important part of the planned separation,” Thibaut Mongon, who was designated as the unit’s CEO in May, remarked.
  • In August, JNJ added Larry Merlo, the former Chief Executive of CVS Health (CVS), as the Non-executive Chair of Kenvue.
  • With the launch of Kenvue, JNJ will be the latest pharma giant to spin off consumer brands after GSK (GSK) separated its consumer healthcare business Haleon in July.

