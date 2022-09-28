S&W Seed GAAP EPS of -$0.31, revenue of $20M, updates FY revenue guidance
Sep. 28, 2022
- S&W Seed press release (NASDAQ:SANW): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.31.
- Revenue of $20M (-12.1% Y/Y).
- Fiscal 2023 Guidance : S&W expects fiscal 2023 revenue to be within a range of $80 to $92 million from the prior range of $80M to $85M, representing an expected increase of 12% to 29% compared to fiscal 2022 revenue of $71.4 million. Re-affirms Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $(7.0) million to $(2.0) million for fiscal 2023, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(23.8) million in fiscal 2022.
