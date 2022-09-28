Fairfax Financial to commence normal course issuer bid

  • The Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted Fairfax Financial Holdings' (OTCPK:FRFHF) (TSX:FFH:CA) notice on the company's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid.
  • The normal course issuer bid relates to its subordinate voting shares and its preferred shares with the following series: Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C Shares, Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series D Shares, Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E Shares, Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series F Shares, Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series G Shares, Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series H Shares, Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I Shares, Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series J Shares, Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series K Shares and Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series M Shares and, together with the Series C Shares, Series D Shares, Series E Shares, Series F Shares, Series G Shares, Series H Shares, Series I Shares, Series J Shares and Series K Shares.
  • The purchased subordinate voting shares will either be cancelled or reserved for share-based payment awards.
  • The purchased preferred shares will be cancelled.
  • The company's board has approved the purchase, to take place from Sep. 30 to Sep. 29, 2023.
  • Fairfax has received an approval to purchase up to 2.6M subordinate voting shares, 751,034 Series C Shares, 178,415 Series D Shares, 543,613 Series E Shares, 173,574 Series F Shares, 771,984 Series G Shares, 228,015 Series H Shares, 1,042,010 Series I Shares, 157,989 Series J Shares, 950,000 Series K Shares and 919,600 Series M Shares.
