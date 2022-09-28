Akoustis Technologies secures fourth design win for a new 5G mobile network filter
Sep. 28, 2022 8:14 AM ETAkoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) announced Wednesday that it has secured fourth design win for its 5G small cell base station filter, 3.5 GHz XBAW.
- The contract is received from a new mobile network infrastructure customer targeting Europe and Asia with small cell and massive MIMO network infrastructure. Design and testing for the filter has already been completed by the customer.
- In addition, the radio frequency filter company, Akoustis, announced plans to ramp up production for reaching 500M units annual production capacity.
- Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “Our XBAW filters are gaining traction across multiple markets as our patented technology and processes improve.” Mr. Shealy continued, “The development of our world-class semiconductor manufacturing facility in Upstate New York is making Akoustis a compelling choice for OEMs worldwide.
