Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) said Wednesday it reached agreement with 23 First Nation and Métis communities where the indigenous groups will buy a combined 11.57% interest in seven pipelines operated by the company in Alberta's Athabasca region for C$1.12B (US$816M).

A newly created entity, Athabasca Indigenous Investments, will manage the investment, which Enbridge (ENB) said represents the largest energy-related indigenous economic partnership transaction in North America.

The company said the seven pipelines are all underpinned by long-life resources and long-term contracts, which provide predictable cash flows.

The deal "fully aligns with our priority to recycle capital at attractive valuations, which can be used to fund numerous growth opportunities within our conventional and low carbon platforms," Enbridge (ENB) President and CEO Al Monaco said.

Citing an improved near- and medium-term growth outlook, Enbridge (ENB) recently was upgraded at Raymond James.