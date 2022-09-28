Vitalhub secures multiyear contract with NHS Mid, South Essex ICB
Sep. 28, 2022 8:24 AM ETVitalhub Corp. (VHIBF), VHI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- VitalHub (OTCQX:VHIBF) notifies a multi-year licensing contract of subsidiary Transforming System’s SHREWD Platform and SHREWD Resilience offerings to NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board.
- The contract provides access to the SHREWD Platform and Resilience offerings across the Essex care network, furthering the penetration of Transforming System’s offerings across the UK’s NHS landscape.
The SHREWD Platform provides an operational data layer that is a single source of the truth in real time, allowing the SHREWD modules to provide intelligent insights, and managers and key decision-makers to take the right action at the right time.
