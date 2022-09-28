Cara's partner files for Japanese approval of Korsuva to treat itch in hemodialysis patients

Sep. 28, 2022

  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) said its licensing partner Maruishi Pharmaceutical submitted a new drug application (NDA) in Japan for approval of Korsuva (difelikefalin) to treat (itching) pruritus in hemodialysis patients.
  • The NDA is backed by data from a phase 3 trial in Japan, the company said in a Sept. 28 press release.
  • Cara's markets Korsuva in the U.S. with CSL Vifor. The drug is also approved in the U.K., EU and Switzerland, under the name Kapruvia, where Cara's partner is Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma. Vifor Fresenius is a joint company of CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTCPK:CMXHF) and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS).

