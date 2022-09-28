MGM Resorts and ExteNet Systems enter national connectivity partnership

Sep. 28, 2022
  • ExteNet Systems has announced a groundbreaking partnership with MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to design, build and operate ExteNet's advanced in-building signal and connectivity solutions across all MGM properties throughout the U.S.
  • Through this partnership, MGM properties will offer guests unparalleled mobile connectivity with next-generation wireless infrastructure.
  • The addition of greater connectivity will further enhance MGM's world-class offerings for guests and support upcoming plans and development with future-ready solutions.
  • Properties are projected to be completed between fall 2022 through fall 2024 in advance of the Formula One World Championship in November 2023 and Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.
  • Already a leader in the Las Vegas market, ExteNet's partnership with MGM will strengthen the Company's position as a coverage and service leader in more than ten prime locations in the area.

