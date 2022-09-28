International trade in goods deficit narrows more than expected in August
Sep. 28, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- August International Trade in Goods (Advance) -$87.3B vs. $88.7B consensus and -$90.2B in July.
- Exports were $179.8B, $1.7B less than July and imports were $267.1B, $4.6B less than July.
- Wholesale inventories for August are estimated at $913.1B, up 1.3% from July and up 25.1% from August 2021.
- Retail inventories are estimated at $741.0B, up 1.4% from the prior month and up 21.6% from August. 2021.
