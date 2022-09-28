bioAffinity Technologies receives ~$7.7M from exercise of warrants
Sep. 28, 2022
- bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) received ~$7.7M from the exercise of its tradeable and non-tradable warrants issued as part of the Sep. 6 public offering of securities.
- A total of 725,576 tradeable warrants at $7.35 per share and 310,910 non-tradable warrants at $7.656 per share were exercised.
- Separately, the company had received ~$7.9M in gross proceeds from the underwritten public offering of 1,282,600 units.
- The proceeds are intended to be used to expand existing operations, for the commercialization of its CyPath Lung test and regulatory approvals and research and development of additional diagnostics and cancer therapeutics.
- It may also be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Shares were trading +52.36% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
