NNOX, NLS and QTRX are among pre market gainers
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) +99% drive rally in Alzheimer’s stocks as lecanemab succeeds in late-stage trial.
- Prothena Corporation (PRTA) +60%.
- Biogen (BIIB) +48%.
- Longeveron (LGVN) +27%.
- MorphoSys (MOR) +18%.
- Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) +17%.
- AC Immune (ACIU) +15% drive rally in Alzheimer’s stocks as lecanemab succeeds in late-stage trial.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) +9% as cell therapy for solid tumors shows promise in trial.
- Quanterix (QTRX) +9%.
- Nexalin Technology (NXL) +9%.
- Nautilus (NLS) +9%.
- Ocugen (OCGN) +8% to watch on Wednesday: Apple, UiPath and more.
- Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) +8% Eisai drive rally in Alzheimer’s stocks as lecanemab succeeds in late-stage trial.
- Eli Lilly (LLY) +8%.
- Cassava Sciences (SAVA) +7%.
- Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) +6%.
- MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) +6% Wave Quantum among tech gainers; SPI Energy and Quantum among losers.
- BioVie (BIVI) +6% Q4 earnings calls release.
- GreenLight Biosciences (GRNA) +6%.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) +5%.
